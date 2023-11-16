Disney fans who grew up on The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody are celebrating today (16 November), as the boys technically get their reservation at the Italian restaurant they've been waiting 15 years for.

An episode of the show, which broadcast in 2008 sees Zack and Cody (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse) trying to get a table at Chef Gigi's, however, the brutal owner tells them they can't have a reservation until 16 November 2023.

"But that's in 15 years!", Cody exclaims.

Hopefully they got that table.