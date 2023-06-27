Disney Channel star shares mental health update after ditching acting for OnlyFans

Wizards of Waverley Place star, Dan Benson, has shared a poignant mental health update with fans, a year on from starting up his OnlyFans account.

The 34-year-old went into adult entertainment after nude photos were leaked online, and he wanted to take back control.

"I expected a lot more hate and instead people have just been like...'go you, empowerment!' which is awesome", he said in a TikTok video.

"I don't feel bad about myself, I feel kind of like a badass!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter