Disney Channel star shares mental health update after ditching acting for OnlyFans

Wizards of Waverley Place star, Dan Benson, has shared a poignant mental health update with fans, a year on from starting up his OnlyFans account.
The 34-year-old went into adult entertainment after nude photos were leaked online, and he wanted to take back control.
"I expected a lot more hate and instead people have just been like...'go you, empowerment!' which is awesome", he said in a TikTok video.
"I don't feel bad about myself, I feel kind of like a badass!"
