Lil Nas X recreates Zack and Cody opening credits for Halloween

Lil Nas X brought some serious nostalgia to this Halloween as he recreated The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

"disney needs to stop with these reboots immediately smh" the 23-year-old captioned the TikTok.

Playing both characters (originally portrayed by Dylan and Cole Sprouse), the rapper made his own version of the opening credits, donning a flame shirt and a blonde wig.

"You thought you could just upload an episode of Zack and Cody and we wouldn't notice?", one TikTok user joked in the comments.

