DVD of Ed Sheeran in school production of Grease to be auctioned

A DVD recording of a 15-year-old Ed Sheeran appearing in a school performance of the musical Grease is to be auctioned.

The video, which is almost two hours long, shows Sheeran playing the character of Rump, a member of the T-Birds greaser gang.

He appeared on stage with slicked back hair wearing a leather jacket and gave a solo performance of the song Mooning during the show.

It is being sold by Omega Auctions, who have shared a clip from the video on YouTube.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “Over the last year or so we’ve seen an exponential increase in interest for memorabilia and collectables relating to contemporary artists, especially Ed Sheeran.

“We sold a rare early CD title for £50,000 in September of last year and since then the enquiries and consignments have been non-stop.

“The footage is a great watch and we think it definitely gives a hint as to Ed’s star potential.”

The video will be sold on June 29.

Earlier this year, a painting by Sheeran, 30, raised £51,000 for a cancer charity after it was sold in a raffle.

Later this month, Sheeran will release his first solo single in four years, titled Bad Habits.

It will mark the first time Sheeran has released a single that does not feature a collaborator since Happier from his 2017 album Divide.