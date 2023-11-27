Ed Sheeran just challenged Lewis Capaldi to a boxing match

Ed Sheeran has challenged fellow singer Lewis Capaldi to a boxing match and it’s fair to say it would be a sight to behold.

In recent years, it seems boxing has been inundated with people from the worlds of influencers and content creators, with YouTuber brothers Logan Paul and Jake Paul both taking to the ring to settle feuds.

Now, Sheeran has revealed who he would fight if he were to don a pair of padded gloves and now the fans are clamouring for it.

The 'Shape of You' singer said Capaldi would be top of his list during an interview with iFL TV in Dublin, ahead of the Taylor vs Cameron 2 fight.

Initially, when asked who he would take on if he were to be on a Misfits Boxing card, the pop star said he'd fight his dad.

But, when asked who from the music scene he'd like to go head-to-head with, he said Capaldi’s name with no hesitation.

Sheeran told the camera: “Capaldi … I’d do it, I’d do it. Lewis, [I’ll] f**king have you, c**t.”

Although it may be a hypothetical situation, Sheeran’s family does have a history in the sport as his grandfather was a boxer and was also part of the British Boxing Board of Control.

But, it didn’t stop people from being excited about the match-up.

“Go on lad,” one person commented.

Another predicted: “Capaldi stops him early.”

All we can say is, they'd probably have more success in arranging their fight than Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.