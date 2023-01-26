Eddie Murphy reveals the funniest person who ever lived

Legendary comedian Eddie Murphy shared who he believes is the funniest person ever to walk the Earth.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host asked the You People actor who he felt was the “most naturally funny person” he’s ever met.

And Murphy swiftly replied: “Redd Foxx.”

Foxx was a stand-up comedian known for being in the 1970s comedy series Sanford and Son. He passed away in 1991.

“Oh, that’s a great answer,” Kimmel said.

Murphy continued: “Without even trying – without even trying, just naturally funny. Everything that came out of his mouth was funny.”

“He had a monkey, too, right,” Kimmel asked.

This was in reference to an earlier part of the interview where Murphy discussed his friendship with Michael Jackson, who had a pet chimpanzee called Bubbles.

“I’ve never met his monkey,” Murphy said as chuckles could be heard in the crowd.

It doesn’t appear that Foxx had a pet chimpanzee of his own. However, he did make animal jokes.

Foxx even received a postcard onetime from Malcolm X, which featured a picture of the primate. It was auctioned off, according to Nate D Sanders Auctions.

Towards the end of the clip, Murphy also shared a grim story accompanied by his admiration for Foxx.

“Redd Foxx actually died on a show I was producing… the name of the show was 'The Royal Family.' He had a heart attack on the show.

“And that’s how funny he was – they thought he was joking.”

The New York Times obituary reported that he collapsed on set during the show’s rehearsal. He was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died, aged 68.

Kimmel then said that was “ironic” given the fact that Foxx played a scrooge-like used goods salesman on Sanford and Son who pretended to have heart attacks.

