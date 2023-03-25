Elon Musk roasted for making 'that's what she said' jokes in 2023

Elon Musk’s sense of humour is… interesting to say the least.

We’ve all seen the bizarre memes he’s been sharing on Twitter over recent times, and now he’s being criticised for making 'that's what she said' jokes.

It might have been good for a laugh back in the heyday of The Office, when it was the catchphrase of Steve Carell’s Michael Scott. But that was in the mid 00s, and even then it was used to show how unfunny the character was.

And to still be making the joke in 2023? Social media users seem to be of the opinion that it’s a bit old hat, and we’d tend to agree with them.

The recent 'joke' didn’t even make sense. Musk was replying to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries who wrote: “House Dems are fighting hard for the American people. Right-wing extremists are fighting each other.”

Musk replied: “That’s what she said.”

Are we missing something here? Is it a reference to the word “hard”? Or is it intentionally unfunny? Either way, we’re lost.



Social media users had similar reactions, with one writing: “Man, what.”

“He's quoting the beloved character Michael Scott, widely known as the funniest person in his workplace,” another said.

“Please go back to stealing memes,” one more wrote.

Meanwhile, after Musk’s bought Twitter in October, and disbanded the company’s communications team as part of mass employee layoffs, the social media platform’s official press email is responding to enquiries again – just not in the way you might expect.

On Sunday, the Tesla founder and businessman tweeted that the once-manned email address – press@twitter.com – “now auto-responds” with the poop emoji.

