Elon Musk likens Sam Smith's Grammys performance to the apocalypse

Elon Musk seems to have been toning down his Twitter posting of late, but he still found time to comment on the Grammys.

The CEO took to the platform to make a comment on Sam Smith’s performance at the ceremony.

The set design saw Smith dressed in a horned devil hat, surrounded by dancers and fire in an apocalyptic stage setting as he sang their duet with Kim Petras ‘Unholy’.

Taking to Twitter, Musk commented to Smith by responding a post from the “Clown World” account, which had the comment: “wtf is this?”

Musk replied by writing: “End of days vibes.”

It wasn’t clear whether Musk was referring to the stage design or the performance itself, but he wasn’t done with the comments there.



Another user replied to him by writing: “Unpopular take: Kinda lame vibes.”

Musk replied back: “If that’s satan, we have nothing to worry about.”

Musk isn’t the only one to discuss the performance online, with some conspiracy theorists going as far to say that it had been ‘taken over by demons’.

Smith has been in the news recently following the release of their music video for ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’, which sparked a backlash on social media.

Musk chipped in with his take on Smith's performance over the weekend Getty Images

Plenty of people rushed to defend the star, who came out as non-binary and changed their pronouns to they/them in 2019, after the clip was criticised and branded “vulgar” and “disgusting” by commentators online.

Musk, meanwhile, has been busy unveiling some changes coming to Twitter. He recently announced the platform would begin sharing ad revenue with creators where ads appear in their reply threads.

