Alex Jones is confident his $965m Sandy Hook loss will get overturned

Despite being told to pay $965m in damages to the Sandy Hook victim's families, Alex Jones appears confident that it's going to get overturned.

The InfoWars host says all he has are "two houses and a couple of million bucks in the bank", and he has filed for bankruptcy.

"We are very very sure, like 99 per cent, that this is such a joke...these will be overturned," he said on Newsmax after the verdict was given.

"It doesn't matter at the end of the day I don't have ten million dollars cash."

