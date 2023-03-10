Elon Musk told to 'shut up' by professional wrestler over Twitter mismanagement

Elon Musk is still making enemies left right and centre after his Twitter takeover last year, and now he’s got a professional wrestler on his case.

Cash Wheeler, one half of All Elite Wrestling tag-team FTR with Dax Harwood, called out the Tesla CEO and said that the social media platform “sucks” under his management.

It came during an exchange with another Twitter user who complained about targeted ads.

Wheeler wrote: “Twitter sucks now, man. The timeline sucks. The promoted and targeted ads/tweets suck.”

He added: “The overall functionality of the app sucks. Please stop firing people and then getting roasted. Just shut up a little bit.”

Fans quickly hit back at Wheeler, claiming that as he had a blue tick he was still paying to keep his verified status on the platform – something he quickly denied. Instead he has a “legacy” notable account.

Musk has yet to respond to the criticism, so fans hoping to see the matter settled in the wrestling ring will have to stay patient for now.

Meanwhile, details of life at Twitter under Musk continue to emerge and an anonymous Twitter employee recently claimed that he tried to sell the office plants to staff in a bid to 'boost revenue'.

Musk has openly admitted the social media platform he bought last year is losing '$4 million every day', and those still working there can see his purse tightening.

"There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour," the engineer said, according to the BBC.

