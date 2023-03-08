Elon Musk 'tried to sell Twitter office plants to staff' in bid to raise money

An anonymous Twitter employee has claimed that Elon Musk tried to sell the office plants to staff in a bid to 'boost revenue'.

Musk has openly admitted the social media platform he bought last year is losing '$4 million every day', and those still working there can see his purse tightening.

"There are so many things broken and there's nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour," the engineer said, according to the BBC.

The company reportedly laid off half its workforce when Musk took over.

