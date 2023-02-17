Model and influencer Emily Ratajkowski has sparked breakup rumours with comedian Eric André - after posting a cryptic Tiktok.

On Friday, Ratajkowski, 31, posted a video indicating her “situationship” had ended.

“What should you do when a situationship ends?” The on-screen text says.

“Start another one,” Ratajkowski wrote in response.

The model used a trending sound that features dialogue from the 2019 Peanut Butter Falcon. Tyler (played by Shia LeBouf) asks Zak (played by Zack Gottsagen) what “rule number one” is only for Zak to respond, “party” which is the wrong answer.

TikTok users have been using the sound to share their “bad” solutions to a problem.

Ratajkowski appeared pouty in her video, just three days after André posted an Instagram photo of the two, nude, for Valentine’s Day.

Commenters were quick to theorise the two had broken up.

“Already?!”

"Not our boy Eric!?"

“It’s been 3 days ????"

"Situationship" is a popular term used to describe short-lived romances that are more than a casual fling but less than a serious relationship.

Ratajkowski was first tied to André in January after the two were spotted in the Cayman Islands together and sitting courtside at a basketball game together.

It is unclear if Ratajkowski was speaking of André or her past "situationship" rumoured to be with comedian Pete Davidson.

Other commenters offered to be Ratajkowski's next "situationship."

"I volunteer as tribute."

“Eric didn’t make sense… but I do."

Ratajkowski did not confirm if she and André broke up.

