Snoop Dogg and Eminem shared a humorously large joint and turned into apes in the metaverse, as they performed at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) - and social media wasn’t impressed.

Last week, Eminem said that he would perform his new collaboration with Snoop, titled “From the D to the LBC,” in a vivid performance from “the Otherside metaverse.”

This is the first collaboration between the two musicians in more than 20 years.

The performance showed the pair “smoking” a massive joint before they were taken on a video game-like trippy rollercoaster trip into another universe.

The NFT and cryptocurrency business Yuga Labs arranged the performance and featured the rappers as Bored Ape NFTs.

In January, Eminem reportedly purchased the Bored Ape NFT for $460,000 (£334,000). And Snoop joined the Bored Ape Yacht Club in December 2021.

Still, people didn’t seem to be the most enthusiastic about the rappers’ virtual showcase, with many believing that the performance in the metaverse was “hot garbage.”

One person on Twitter wrote: “Damn bro. I love Em, but this is the cringiest s*** I’ve ever seen. Hot garbage.”

“Man if this is the metaverse, hard pass,” another added.

A third wrote: “You say ‘metaverse’ I say cheap CGI from the 90s. People are still being fooled by this metaverse horse shite?”

Someone else thought the video was cool but felt it was a waste of time that the rappers showed up to the award ceremony added: “[It’s]a dope new music video for sure, feel like they wasted [their] time being there just to do the end hook live but its cool.”

Check out other reactions to the duo’s VMA’s performance below.





