Finneas breaks down how he created the James Bond 'No Time To Die' theme song

Musician and brother of Billie Eilish, Finneas, has broken down how he mastered the pair's 'No Time to Die' James Bond theme song.

Zooming in on each layer of the Oscar-winning song, he explained how the script and previous films in the franchise inspired every instrument.

Focusing on the 'train whistle' element, he described how the scene right before the song where Bond puts Léa Seydoux on a train encouraged him to add it.

"That paired with the piano I thought was this really cool way to set the mood," he said.

