Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have recently broken up after three years of dating. In the midst of that, there were months of rumours about their breakup and a lot of fascination with their 21-year age gap.

On Monday (15 August), the Black Widow actress, 26, told Harper's Bazaar that she and she and the Scrubs star, 47, secretly called it quits earlier this year.

"We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that," Pugh told the outlet before, noting that she gets "a lumpy throat" when she speaks about it.

The couple was reported linked together in 2019 after they worked on a short film together. And during that time, they've kept their relationship out of the limelight.

The two preferred to interact with each other on social media, where they shared photos and first verified the romance with a nod to their ages.

Privacy is still vital for Pugh; she pushed back on the adverse press about their relationship from the beginning.

She told Harper's Bazaar that she believes it's "incredibly wrong" to have made-up situations or private moments of famous people be shared.

In recent months, speculation has been brewing that claims the couple split.

In a report from the Daily Mail, one of those instances includes Pugh being spotted on vacation with her Midsommer co-star Will Poulter and friends earlier this year.

After the internet seemed to celebrate the split, Pugh still came to Braff's defence. She also shut down rumors that she and Poulter were romantically together, reiterating that "there's literally no need to be horrible online" and that if you compliment someone while bringing someone down, "you're just bullying."

Braff hasn't offered a public comment about their relationship. Despite this, the two seem to be on good terms, as Pugh praised her experience working with him in the upcoming film A Good Person, which he wrote and directed.

