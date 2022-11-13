It’s enough to make your eyes water – never mind your mouth – as foul-mouthed chef Gordon Ramsay’s London restaurants have unveiled their sample menus for Christmas and New Year’s Eve which will set you back £275 and £400 respectively.

The Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares star owns a string of restaurants in London – including three in the five-star hotel, the Savoy – but it’s his flagship Chelsea venue Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, and Pétrus in Knightsbridge, which are offering the extortionate prices.

Food on offer on the New Year’s Eve menu at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay includes Brie de Meaux, Sladesdown farm duck and a peanut praline parfait (with rum, Tahitian vanilla and popcorn).

Though if you’re looking for something to wash this all down with, you’ll have to pay an extra £275 for the wine pairing.

Because there's no better way to round off the year than by setting fire to your bank account.

All of this is perhaps unsurprising to some, given the Royal Hospital Road restaurant in west London – which boasts three Michelin stars - was rated the third most expensive in the world back in 2006.

Meanwhile, the sample Christmas menu at Pétrus features confit egg, lobster ravioli, Cumbrian venison and a hazelnut soufflé.

And if you're wondering where the lamb sauce is, it's certainly not on these two menus, for goodness' sake.

Yet it isn’t the first time Ramsay’s drawn attention for his high food prices, as it was only last year when his new River Restaurant at the Savoy Hotel came under fire for charging £31.50 for the classic dish of fish and chips.

The £24.50 “cider-battered gurnard” - that’s the fish - together with the £7 side order of “Koffman’s fries” gets you to the shocking amount.

A year before that, he was opening up Gordon Ramsay Burger in Harrods with an £80 wagyu burger – made up of a beef patty with seared wagyu sirloin, truffle Pecorino cheese, cep mayonnaise, and additional black truffle.

Of course, there are other London restaurants which have also faced criticism for their overly priced food – such as Nusr-Et in Knightsbridge, London, which charges £630 for a tomahawk steak and £11 for a single Red Bull.

The restaurant also happened to find fame thanks to its owner, Nusret “Salt Bae” Gökçe.

Back in August, it was revealed Nusret UK Limited had reportedly raked in £7 million in sales in the first three months after it opened in September last year.

At least restaurants aren’t charging these ridiculous prices in the middle of a cost of living crisis, hey?

