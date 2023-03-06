Harry Styles had fans in a frenzy after he posted (and quickly deleted) to his Instagram stories a photo of himself sporting a One Direction t-shirt.

Although the snap quickly disappeared on Sunday night (March 5), eagle-eyed fans managed to screenshot the image and it's been all over the internet ever since.

The photo everyone's talking about shows Styles posing in a mirror selfie at the gym, with an old One Direction top from their 2012 Up All Night tour, featuring an image of each of the band members - Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and himself.

It caused so much discussion that the words "HE DELETED IT" as well as "HARRYS" and "THE SHIRT" began trending the same evening - so it's fair to say fans were elated at Styles still showing some love for his former band that went on indefinite hiatus in 2015.

Elsewhere, as well as the 1D t-shirt being a part of his gym wear, Styles previously admitted during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2020 that his guilty pleasure was "Working out to One Direction."



The As It Was singer has also expressed in an interview on the "Spout Podcast," that he would "love" to have a reunion with the band.

"I think the thought of it is really nice one," Styles said last June. "I'd love for there to be a time where it felt like something we all wanted to do."

He added: "'I think we all went through something really special together, and there's a lot of love there. Yeah, I think if there's a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it'd be great."

His other One Direction bandmates have also recently spoken on the topic, as Louis Tomlinson told The Times:

"Getting back together at some point is hard to imagine right now. But I’d be surprised if we lived out our lives and didn’t have a moment where we had a reunion, or whatever you want to call it.

"I’d be up for that … I do miss the boys and I do definitely miss being one of the five, but I like doing my own thing too. It was time."

Meanwhile, Niall Horan revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he has a good relationship with his former 1D bandmates.

"Course, we speak constantly, so it’s a good little thing to have," he said.

