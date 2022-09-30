Former One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson revealed that he “f****** hates” Logan and Jake Paul.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, the singer spoke about his new music and upcoming album, Faith in the Future.

However, towards the last bit of the interview, Sang asked Tomlinson if he had any thoughts on the controversy surrounding his former bandmate Liam Payne.

At the end of May, Payne made an appearance on Logan’s IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Fans of the musician chastised some of the comments he made then, including one in which he said One Direction was created “for me” as a favour from Simon Cowell after his previous X Factor rejection.

Payne then said that he wants to “fight Justin Bieber and KSI” and thinks he would be able to win against both of them and believes he would win against both of them.

So, when Tomlinson was asked about Payne’s IMPAULSIVE podcast interview, Tomlinson defended him, calling Logan and his fellow hosts “disrespectful.”

Despite him initially noting that he “wasn’t going to comment ” on that, Tomlinson hit back and Logan and the IMPAULSIVE crew.

“He (Logan Paul) knew exactly what he was doing, the buttons he was pressing,” Tomlinson told the show’s host.

He also said that that was something he gathered from the interview and whoever was a part of the show, “that annoying Paul brother himself, whoever the other weird guys were.”

Tomlinson further suggested that they “got so much out of it” before bluntly admitting that he “f****** hate[s] them Paul brothers.”

The host, Sang, then chimed in to say that “there is a special place in hell for Jake Paul,” prompting Tomlinson to respond: “ I knew I like you.”

The Paul brothers haven't recognised nor commented on Tomlinson’s comments at the time of writing.

Tomlinson’s Faith in the Future album is slated to be released on 11 November.

