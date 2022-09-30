Louis Tomlinson insists ‘you’d have to ask’ Zayn Malik if they’re still friends

Louis Tomlinson has hinted that he hasn't healed his relationship with Zayn Malik in a new interview.

The singer was flustered when he was asked on The Zach Sang Show if the pair were 'friends' following a rift after One Direction.

"You’d have to ask him," the 30-year-old responded.

"You asked me a similar question [last time]… I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship.

"I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that."

