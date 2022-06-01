Liam Payne claims One Direction was created 'for me' as a favour from Simon Cowell due to his previous X Factor rejection.

The singer appeared on Logan Paul's podcast to discuss the origin of the band...and the tensions no one saw behind the scenes.

“They stood there and picked us out... and from what I heard, the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon's promise to me that ‘in two years I'll make it work for you,’” he said.

“He started with my face and worked around the rest.”

