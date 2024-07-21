Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch has brilliant reaction to Jake Paul beating Mike Perry

Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch was sat close to the ring for the Jake Paul v Mike Perry fight and gave a brilliant response when asked for her reaction to Paul winning.

Welch became the 'Hawk Tuah girl' for a response in a viral video where she was filmed by street YouTubers TimandDeeTV responding with a hilarious answer to a NSFW question and shot to instant fame with the original clip being reposted and reshared a lot.

She recently said she felt "embarrassed" to leave the house or go to work during the first week the video went viral but learned to deal with it and has since embraced her newfound fame.

And the latest example of that was sitting close to the ring for the Jake Paul v Mike Perry fight at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20 which Paul won with a sixth-round technical knockout (TKO).

Welch saw Amanda Serrano beat Stevie Morgan by TKO and had a great reaction when Serrano delivered the final blows.

She was heard shouting "YEEEAAAHHHH" before she got to her feet and screamed.

Before Paul and Perry fought, Welch was asked for her thoughts on how the fight would turn out.

She wasn't far off either, saying Paul would win in the fifth round.

She was then seen watching the fight intently and had a huge smile when Paul knocked Perry down in the second round.

Welch was on her feet when Paul won the fight and she gave her take on the fight in a clip posted on social media.

"That was some good s**t, that was some good s**t right there," she said.

When asked about what people can expect from her next, she winked at her interviewer and said: "It's a surprise."

One social media user said they have to give "props" to Jake Paul "for drawing such an eclectic audience into boxing".

Who knows where Welch could pop up next? Watch this space...

