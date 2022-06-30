Howard Stern has appeared to have accidentally revealed on his radio show that he's joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the juicy details being picked up in a hot mic moment.

In an episode of The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the radio host could be heard chatting to co-host Robin Quivers while loud adverts played during the show's commercial break.

"They’re going over the schedule with me and it’s gonna suck," Stern said.



"Are you working this summer?" Quivers asked.

"Well, I’m gonna do Doctor Doom," Stern replied, though he didn't exactly sound thrilled about the film role. "But believe me, I’m f***ing miserable about it,” he added.

However, when Quivers asked if he was excited about appearing on the big screen, Stern was more enthusiastic as he reveal which A-lister he was getting advice from - none other than Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr.

"Yeah, I called Robert Downey … I was asking him acting techniques," he replied.

After this, the audio completely cuts off while the advertisements continue on and it remains unclear what role Stern would play in the potential adaptation.

Soon, social media began speculating about the hot mic conversation as people shared their thoughts and excitement about a possible addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.













Marvel fans have speculated about a possible Dr Doom adaptation but Marvel is known for keeping projects under wraps and this is the first inkling the project has reached the pre-production phase but Marvel Studios have not yet responded to Stern's slip-up.



Dr Doom/Victor Don Doom has previously appeared in the Fantastic Four films with Julian McMahon playing the role in Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Toby Kebbell in Fantastic Four [FANT4STIC] (2015).

While Stern is a radio regular, he does have acting experience having starred in comedy Private Parts (1997) a film about Stern's life based on his autobiographical book of the same title.

Guess we'll have to wait and see if the details from Stern's hot mic blunder are true, or if he was just trolling all of us.

