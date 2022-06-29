Howard Stern is ready to run for president to 'overturn all this bull****'

Howard Stern has admitted he's considering running for president in a bid to 'overturn all this bull****' going on.

He also said "I'd beat his ass" on Donald Trump being a competitor.

"If I do run for president, and I’m not f** around, I’m really thinking about it, the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” he said on his radio show.

“As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bull****."

