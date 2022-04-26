Howard Stern has branded Johnny Depp a 'huge narcissist' who is trying to 'charm the pants off America' amid his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife, Amber Heard.

"You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape," he said on The Howard Stern Show.

"But that's what narcissists do."

“‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial’. No you won’t! This will not go well," he added.

Depp's lawyers have been battling the court, who wants the trial filmed.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

