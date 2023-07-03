Hugh Grant declares he's a 'rabid Blink' after attending Blackpink concert

Blackpink headlined BST Hyde Park last night - but there was one rather unexpected British star in the audience...

The South Korean girl group made history as the first-ever K-pop band to headline a major UK music festival.

Members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé performed their hits such as 'Pink Venom', 'How You Like That', 'Whistle', 'Shutdown' and 'DDU-DU DDU-DU’ to a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans.

And none other than Hugh Grant was spotted at the festival with fans delighted that the actor is a Blink - the name of the fandom which combines the words "black" and "pink".

Clips on social media show the Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary star up on on a terrace at the concert venue - and at one point can even be seen wearing a Blackpink hoodie.

In a TikTok post, @aaa_gus shared a 12-second clip where those behind the camera express their excitement at spotting Grant.

"We're literally more obsessed with Hugh Grant than Blackpink," one person can be heard joking.

Grant himself confirmed he was in attendance last night and also admitted he's now a "rabid Blink" on Twitter, he wrote:

"Very grateful to three eleven year olds for taking me to see @BLACKPINK yesterday. Am rabid Blink now. Slept with my heart hammer."

It's been a big year for Blackpink as the group also headlined Coachella Valley Music Festival back in April which received positive reviews.

