Whoopi Goldberg gives Hugh Grant moisturiser after Oscars ‘scrotum’ joke

Hugh Grant was presented with a bottle of moisturiser as a 'gift' during an appearance on The View - just days after he referred to himself as a 'scrotum' during the Oscars.

“I was nervous – I wrote that joke and I was extremely nervous about it,” he said.

“Sigourney Weaver said to me afterwards, ‘You don’t look like a scrotum,’ and she liked the joke... so that relaxed me."

Whoopi Goldberg, one of the hosts on The View then presented him with the bottle, adding: “You can never have too much moisturiser”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters