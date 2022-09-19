James Blunt might not be everyone's cup of tea when it comes to his music but there is no denying that he is very, very funny on social media even on the occasion of the Queen's death.

Since it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died aged 96 on 8th September the United Kingdom has been divided over how much mourning should be forced upon the public.

One of the best examples of this is now the famous 'queue' to go and see the Queen's coffin lying in state in the palace of Westminster. The huge queue could at times see people waiting nearly 24 hours to pay their respects to the monarch and even celebrities like David Beckham and Susanna Reid waiting for more than 12 hours in line.

He wasn't the only celeb in line and as you've probably guessed one of them was James Blunt with the Twitter account @royals_forever reporting that the singer/funnyman was spotted in the queue.

Blunt, who is famed for his self-depreciation and trolling on Twitter, simply replied: "Offered to sing, and am now being ushered to the front." He ended the tweet with a shrugging emoji.

There has been some controversy over the queue after This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were accused of 'queue jumping' after they joined another queue separate from the one intended for the public.

ITV has since released a statement that the duo had been given press accreditation and were there alongside other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday's show.

