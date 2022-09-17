Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have received criticism on social media, accused of "skipping the queue" to see the Queen lying-in-state.

The This Morningpresenters were seen in London's Westminster Hall on Friday (September 16) where they filmed a segment for the daytime show set to air on Tuesday.

Both Willoughby and Schofield were dressed in black as the pair paid their respects to the Queen who passed away on September 8 and whose funeral will take place on September 19.

Since the TV duo were filming for the program, they didn't have to queue for hours like members of the public and instead joined a separate queue specifically for the press.

An ITV source told indy100: that the pair had press accreditation and were there alongside a host of other broadcasters and national press outlets for an item that will be broadcast on Tuesday's show.

They added that all press would have been taken to a press gallery and were not able to pay respects in the same way that the queueing public would have, therefore not jumping that queue.

Meanwhile, people have praised celebrities such as David Beckham who queued for over 12 hours after joining the back of the line at 2am.

The ex-footballer said he got through the night with snacks such as "Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffee and doughnuts," and The Daily Mail reported he declined an offer to jump the queue.

Currently, there is around a 16-hour wait in the queue to see the Queen's coffin, TheIndependentreported.

