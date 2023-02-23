Jeffree Star doubles down on calling they/them pronouns 'stupid'

Jeffree Star has doubled down the controversial comments he made about non-binary people, calling they/them pronouns "stupid."

The makeup mogul made the remarks in a recent episode of Taylor Lewan’s "Bussin’ With The Boys" podcast where the topic of non-binary people came up.

"I’m not into all the other bulls**t: the ‘they’ and ‘them’ pronouns. And all that extra s*** that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f****** houses," he said.

"They just started to make up more s***."

He added: "That’s why the conservatives like me, because I’m just real."

“You’re not they and them. You’re trans — you’re male, or you’re female. And people get so mad when I say that. How are you a ‘they?’ What the f*ck does that mean? It’s stupid!"



Later on, Star said: "It’s stupid is what it is. But you need someone like me, who looks like me, to say it. Because if you say it, it turns into: ‘You’re homophobic, you hate trans people, you hate gays’."

Star's opinion prompted backlash from people who argued that he has "capitalised off of gender fluidity and androgyny" for his whole career.



Since then, the beauty influencer has quote-tweeted a post by the account Daily Loud which referred to his pronoun comments.

“I said what I said. It’s not that complicated,” he said, along with a "100" emoji.

This caused further backlash, with one small Twitch streamer describing those who agreed with Star "busted YT girls and soccer moms."

"Degrading women’s looks to make yourself feel better. You are truly disgusting but your obsession with me is actually scary… Please stop and go get some fresh air," Star retaliated in the since-deleted tweet, as per Dexerto.



Meanwhile, Star took to his Instagram Stories to say he will not "back down from his opinion; from science, from facts," and insists he "didn’t even say anything crazy."

“What we’re not going to do is lie on my name,” he said.

“So anyone creating a lie – meaning the media outlet – I’m gonna ‘Cardi B’ you. I’m gonna file a lawsuit, cos you are f***ing lying on my name."

This is in reference to rapper Cardi B winning a defamation lawsuit against a vlogger who published a series of “slanderous and defamatory statements" about her.

Star claims he's seen "a few outlets" saying that he is transphobic, and defended himself by noting how "he has five transgender employees."

"What we’re not gonna do is lie. So if you posted an article saying anything like [Jeffree Star is transphobic], you better delete it, because I’m f***ing coming," he added.

