Jeffree Star calls 'they/them' pronouns 'bulls***' despite profiting from androgyny

Jeffree Star is sparking new controversy after calling they/them pronouns 'bulls***' - despite profiting from androgyny for his whole career.

Star only recently returned to posting online, after moving to a ranch in Wyoming for a quieter life.

"The ‘they’ and ‘them’ pronouns. And all that extra s*** that we added during the pandemic because everyone was so bored in their f****** houses", he said on Taylor Lewan’s Bussin With The Boys podcast.

"They just started to make up more s***."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters