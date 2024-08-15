Fans rejoice as Jeremy Clarkson shares his annual A-Level results day post

There are a handful of things that are certain in life - death, taxes, and Jeremy Clarkson posting about his results on A-Level results day.

It's one of two days students of all ages wait nervously for every year in the UK, to find out what grades they've got ahead of that big next step in life.

Every year, Clarkson shares how he didn't get the results he was hoping for and it turned out alright for him in the end.

And he's done exactly that once more on A-Level results day in 2024.

Clarkson Tweeted: "Don't worry if your A level results aren't what you were hoping for. I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub."

And his followers have rejoiced he didn't disappoint - one quoted the Tweet and shared a Simpsons meme saying: "Say the line, Bart!"



Clarkson teased he might post something before then, with one social media user calling it, saying: "Jeremy Clarkson warming up to send his yearly A-Level results Tweet about how he got 2 Us and an E and now is on his super yacht in the Bahamas."



One posted a meme of Rio Ferdinand celebrating a goal shouting: "Oh my god, this is what he does! This is what he flippin' does!"

Another carried on The Simpsons theme, posting an image of everyone celebrating after Bart said his line.

One quoted the Tweet and said: "HE'S BEEN!"

Another posted an image of a man wearing a badge that says "posted it again award".

One gave a rather different perspective, saying: "Conversely, I got two A stars and an A, and I often have to use a bin as a chair."

Another posted a video of LeBron James doing the same move while playing basketball.

Jokes and memes aside, Clarkson's Tweet does emphasise a very important point - for those who maybe didn't get the results they were hoping for or expecting, it's not the end of the world.

Be sure to seek advice and guidance to find out options, because there are a lot out there that many might not be aware of!

