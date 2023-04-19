Jesy Nelson slams stories about her not speaking to Little Mix for two years

Jesy Nelson has made an emotional video hitting back at headlines all about her not speaking to her former Little Mix bandmates in over two years.

The singer says the interview from which the line was taken, was supposed to be about a very personal new song she had written, and it got disregarded.

"It’s just f****** b******* because women just get pitted against each other...it's disgusting", she said.

"I wanted to raise awareness of domestic violence… but we got told, ‘Sorry, that didn’t get enough clicks'... I just wanted to speak my truth on this one."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters