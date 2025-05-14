Rihanna teases new song in brand new Smurfs trailer

A brand new trailer has dropped for the Smurfs movie starring Rihanna as smurfette, featuring new music by the singer.

It's been 9 years since Rihanna's last album, Anti, and fans have been impatiently waiting, commenting on the singer's various makeup and fashion launches and even pregnancy announcements, demanding to know when the next album is dropping.

It might not be the next album, but the Navy, Ri Ri's fan base, will be excited to hear her new song 'Friend of Mine' on the latest trailer for Smurfs due out July 18.

