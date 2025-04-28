David Tennant responds to JK Rowling's criticism of him

David Tennant took part in ITV's The Assembly, a show where celebrities are asked unfiltered questions by neurodivergent and learning disabled people, and gave a graceful response when asked about JK Rowling's criticism of him.

Tennant, who has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and has a child who identifies as non-binary, appeared unaware of the authors comments towards him.

After Tennant gave a speech defending trans rights and calling out Kemi Badenoch at last years BAFTA's, Rowling wrote on X: "This man is talking about rape survivors who want female-only care, the nurses currently suing their health trust for making them change in front of a man, girls and women losing sporting opportunities to males and female prisoners incarcerated with convicted sex offenders."

When Badenoch became leader of the Conservative Party she posted, "My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time."

Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings