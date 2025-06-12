Tom Felton, best known for playing boy wizard Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the Warner Bros. films from 2001 to 2011, has faced criticism online after choosing to reprise the role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, despite the controversy surrounding the books’ creator JK Rowling and her stance on trans rights,

Felton announced last week that he would once again play the Slytherin in the play - the canonical eighth instalment in the franchise written specifically for the stage.

The story follows the sons of Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy – Albus and Scorpius respectively – striking up an unlikely friendship during their time at Hogwarts, with the production currently playing to audiences at London’s Palace Theatre and New York’s Lyric Theatre, among others.

On the Tony Awards red carpet on Sunday, Variety asked Felton about the “Twitterverse controversy” surrounding Rowling, to which he said he is “not really that attuned” to the issue.

“The only thing I always remind myself is that I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world – here I am in New York – and I have not seen anything bring the world together more than Potter. And she’s [Rowling] responsible for that, so I’m incredibly grateful.”

The comments have since been branded an example of “privilege” from the actor:

Another accused Felton of being "spineless":

Others pointed out Rowling's remarks "don't impact him" as a cisgender male:

One user ridiculed the actor's "atrocious answer":

And Labour MP Zarah Sultana commented that it "makes complete sense that he was Slytherin":

Felton made the decision despite other actors from the hit films distancing themselves from Rowling.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character in the Harry Potter films, penned an essay for The Trevor Project in 2020 in which he said: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley, told The Times: “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”

And

I actor Emma Watson took to Twitter/X to state: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”





News of Felton’s casting in Cursed Child comes just weeks after the three child actors playing Harry, Ron and Hermione in the upcoming HBO series were announced as Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout respectively.

Indy100 has reached out to Tom Felton for comment

