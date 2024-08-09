Joe Lycett issues 10 'fair and legitimate' questions to Nigel Farage following UK riots

Joe Lycett has some questions for Nigel Farage - 10 to be exact, following the riots that have taken place across the UK in recent days.

The comedian took to Instagram to address the Reform UK leader and Clacton MP who has been criticised for his response to the Southport attack where three young girls were killed.

Misinformation concerning the religion and migration status of the 17-year-old attacker Axel Rudakubana began to spread online which resulted in far-right rioters taking to the streets.

Farage has been branded “Tommy Robinson in a suit” for posting a video where he questioned whether “the truth is being withheld."

“I have to say there are one or two questions: was the guy being monitored by the security services? Some reports say he was, others less sure," he said in the video last week.

“The police say it’s a non-terror incident … and I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us. I don’t know the answer to that; I think it is a fair and legitimate question."

“What I do know is something is going horribly wrong in our once beautiful country.”

Farage has also accused UK police of "two-tier policing," a far-right conspiracy theory that has been peddled by X, formerly Twitter owner Elon Musk.

Now, Lycett is asking the questions and seeking answers from Farage.

At the start of the letter he described how Farage has been having "SUCH a brat summer" and added he was going to visit his constituency but joked that former PM Liz Truss "said that's the last place I'd find you."

No doubt referring to when Farage flew to the US just weeks after being elected an MP in Clacton, to support Donald Trump after the former president survived an assassination attempt.





Lycett then outlined 10 "FAIR AND LEGITIMATE" questions to Farage, some of those include:

"Are all immigrants bad or is it ok if they come from Europe and then become your wife? (Referring to Farage's wife Kirsten Farage who is from Hamburg, Germany).

"Do you like jokes as long as they are not aimed at you and do you have the same approach to milkshake? (Farage has had several milkshakes thrown at him during his political career).

"Even though you say you're not a racist do you think some racists use your words as encouragement to racist things?"

Signing off, the Brummie wrote: "Let me know hunni!" and added as a P.S. that he chose the font "Britain sans Black" as he thought that "it would appeal" to Farage.

In the post caption, Lycett added: "My letter to @nigel_farage. Hope the font doesn't hurt his eyes and brings on a migrant."

Social media users have praised Lycett for his letter in the comments.

One person said: "I bloody love you, Joe. We're JUST ASKING QUESTIONS."

"Legit questions that require an immediate response," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Everything about this letter is pure gold."

"As a Southport resident these are great questions that he [Farage] will never answer in my lifetime," a fourth person commented.

At the time of writing, Farage has not yet responded to Lycett's letter.

