Actor John Stamos is facing criticism after wearing a bald cap in “solidarity” with his former co-star who has cancer.

Dave Coulier, who appeared alongside Stamos in the American sitcom Full House, recently revealed his cancer diagnosis.

In recent images shared by Stamos in an Instagram post, the pair were pictured together, with Stamos wearing a bald cap and preparing to shave Coulier’s head as he undergoes chemotherapy for aggressive stage three non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” Stamos penned in the caption.

He continued: “You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way. I love you.”

But, while Stamos appeared to believe he was making a nice gesture, others criticised the move to wear a bald cap as “shallow”.

“Seriously just couldn’t shave your head bro ?? lol,” one person asked in the comments.

Another argued: “So he’s not really supporting him. He’s posing for a photo op.”

Someone else wrote: “What a shallow gesture! Couldn’t even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too.”

One Instagrammer said: “God bless Dave, but is this really appropriate? A bald cap is showing solidarity? You can just take your cap off and be ‘normal’ again.

“When people take this route they actually shave their head. I can’t help but feel that you’re using Dave’s diagnoses as a way to make yourself more likeable.”

But, someone else argued: “Oh, people - what’s more important? That he shave his head or that he’s actually there for him?”

