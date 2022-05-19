Former friend to Johnny Depp iO Tillet Wright claimed in court on Monday that Depp allegedly gave his fans a not-so-pleasant nickname - and explained what it meant.

Wright, who was friends with Depp and Heard, testified that he had never witnessed Depp, 58, physically assault Heard, 36, but did share his experience witnessing Depp's substance abuse.

The photographer claimed when Depp was sober he "understood how much influence he had over people and he was very kind to them about it and generous." However, Wright alleges when Depp was drunk or high on cocaine he could be "misogynistic and cruel".

Wright says at one point Depp gave his fans the nickname 'remoras', a type of suckerfish.

"He would insult his fans, he called them — I remember, he called them remoras, which is a type of suckerfish that attaches itself to the hull of a ship and puts a hole in it and then sinks it," Wright testified over a video call.

Wright became a close friend to Heard in 2011 and when Depp and Heard got together he developed a close friendship with Depp as well. Wright said he "felt a kindred connection" with Depp.

The photographer testified that he was in attendance at Heard and Depp's wedding and after the ceremony, he congratulated Depp for 'pulling it off' to which the actor allegedly responded, "we're married now I can punch her in the face and nobody can do anything about it'"

Wright also testified that he often played mediator when the couple would fight and Depp would make demeaning comments about Heard to him about her looks and talent.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million on the grounds of defamation. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she described surviving domestic abuse.

Although the op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, the public and media assumed it was her ex-husband and spread accusations that he was a potential abuser.

The two have been going head-to-head in a widely publicized trial for weeks. The jury is expected to deliberate next week.

