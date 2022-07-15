Johnny Depp fans are delighted to see that the actor has reunited with his lawyer Camille Vasquez after he won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez who gained a celebrity following as a result of her role representing Depp in the televised trial was spotted at one of Depp's gigs in Prague on Monday, July 11.

Footage captured a group of people including Depp and Vasquez as they smiled and chatted backstage and in another clip, the lawyer can be seen grinning and waving at fans.



The 59-year-old has been on tour with musician friend Jeff Beck and made headlines when he appeared at a show in Sheffield after the defamation trial was over.

Of course, the images and video soon began circulating on social media as Depp fans were excited to see him and Vasquez hang out sporting more casual attire outside of the courtroom.









In June, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (though the state of Virginia capped the latter to $350,000) by the jury in the defamation trial.



Since the win, Vasquez has been promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick and with her new cult following as a result of the case where she went viral for her tough line of questioning in Heard's cross-examination, and it has been reported she is being "eyed up for a TV career," Metro reported.

Earlier this month, Vasquez also recently represented Depp in another case which was settled with an ex-crew member on the set of the 2018 film City of Lies who alleged the actor punched him on set in 2017.

