Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accuses star of 'emotional abuse'

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady has shared screenshots of messages online thought to be from the actor.

The surf instructor, who dated Hill for a year in 2021, took to her Instagram Stories with a string of screenshots over the weekend. Alongside one post, she wrote: "Kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me s*** like this ... would then be upset I didn't read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship."

One text published by TMZ read: "Plain and simple. If you need: Surfing with men. Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men. To model. To post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit. To post sexual pictures. Friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful. I am not the right partner for you."

Another alleged message from an account thought to be Hill's tells Brady to remove a video of her surfing.

In response, Brady's response read: "Three removed, not the video yet, it is my best surfing video. Would you feel better if the cover frame was different? Any more specific ones that bother you?" The reply said: "Yes. One that isn't of your ass in a thong." Above the screenshot of the surfing video discussion, Sarah wrote: "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this then make an exit plan."

Brady later uploaded an old black and white photo of her on the beach, with the caption: "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a narcissistic misogynist."

The actor has not publicly commented on the allegations.

