Everything we know about Bianca Censori

Fans were thrown into a frenzy when news broke in early 2023 that Kanye 'Ye' West had allegedly married his Yeezy architect, Bianca Censori. The revelation left many eager to learn more about his new wife.

Since then, the couple has been making headlines, particularly during their trip to Italy in 2023. The bold, often controversial outfits captured attention, with one item in particular – the now-infamous pillow accessory – becoming a focal point of conversation. Some even labelled it "iconic".

Since then, West and Censori have become a major cultural talking point. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne even dressed up as the couple for Halloween. Their presence has continued to make waves, with the duo regularly making headlines at various awards ceremonies, further cementing their status as a fashionable, albeit controversial, power couple.

The outfit choices have only become more daring with time. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Censori turned heads by wearing nothing but a sheer mini-dress, leaving little to the imagination as she was completely naked underneath.

Here's everything we know about Censori so far:

Who is Bianca Censori?

Censori is a 30-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, who joined the Yeezy team in November 2020 where she worked as the Head of Architecture, according to her LinkedIn page.

She has two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia.

Speaking to Vogue Australia in June 2022, Censori explained how the pandemic forced her to move back home to Melbourne temporarily.

"The pandemic was the first time in a long time a lot of Australian creatives were brought back to one place. Melbourne felt like this melting pot of global creativity," she said. "People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways I hadn't experienced before."





How did Ye and Censori meet?

In a radio interview with Australian station Nova FM, a friend reportedly told hosts that West slid into Censori's DMs.

He allegedly told her to "come and work for me," prompting Censori to move to LA. The friend claimed that Censori was "not a huge fan" of the rapper's music before working for him.





Are West and Censori married?

While West and Censori have been widely reported to have married, the specifics of their marriage are a bit murky.

When TMZ reported the pair had wed, there was speculation for months on whether it was official. West and Censori were first publicly spotted days after rumours of their big day went mainstream.

Later, the Daily Mailclaimed they obtained the confidential marriage documents with 20 December 2022 as their wedding day. A song by Ye titled 'Censori Overload' also dropped during this time.

"They are besotted with each other - and very much married," a source close to the pair told the outlet.





Does Censori have social media?

Censori is believed to have previously had an Instagram account (@bianca.censori), but it has since been deactivated. When it was active, she had around 16,500 followers and had posted 27 times.

In May 2023, a TikTok user named Nue shared a video of him attempting to flirt with Censori while she was out shopping in Los Angeles. When he made his move, she responded simply, "I'm married."

@gratefulboynuee Yea Married To Kanye 🤨 #fyp #omg #beauty #ye #foryou #rizz #famous #trending





The clip has since been viewed 1.8 million times, with hundreds of comments complimenting her sweet composure.

While Censori isn't active on social media, West has repeatedly shared snaps of Censori on his official Instagram account.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose," he said during a rant in the airport.

"So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. Then people still in my comments [are somehow asking], ‘Why you posting your wife?’” he added.

“‘Cause she makes me happy,” he continued. “That’s why y’all [are] happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

He also once snatched a reporter's phone who asked whether his wife had "free will".

"Why do you feel like it’s ok? I’m a human being," he snapped back.

"Don't come asking me that dumb-a** s***."

"I'm a person, bro," he continued and asked the reporter why she was saying "some dumb-a** disrespectful questions about my wife."

