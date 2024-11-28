Kai Cenat's biggest controversies as streamer furious at Magician Max hanging prank

Kai Cenat has been involved in a few different controversies in the past few months and finds himself at the centre of another after a hanging stunt from Magician Max.

The 22-year-old Twitch streamer was nearing the end of his month-long subathon (otherwise known as "Mafiathon 2") and during Wednesday's (27 November) livestream, Cenat was joined by his friends and Max at a basketball court but seemingly didn't know of the prank that Max had in store.

Max had three rope nooses tied behind him and tied to a ripcord put in front of Cenat. Max then looped one around his neck and gave Cenat the choice to pull one, saying to the streamer he "knows you'll make the right choice".

He chose the red one which lifted Max into the air before the rope fell again, with Cenat telling friends and crew to "put the camera down".

Max was fine and when Cenat returned to his usual setup, he was told of a YouTube video Max made where he explained it was all pre-conceived and everything went to plan. Max then seemingly refused Cenat's calls - the only detail Cenat was given is that it would "break the internet".

But this isn't the first time Cenat has been embroiled in controversies.

Kai Cenat has become embroiled in another controversy, this time with Magician Max / Paras Griffin, Getty Images

Earlier this year, Cenat parted way with cameraman and former long-time friend ChrisV after ChrisV was accused of knowingly sending messages to a minor.

The allegations against ChrisV were that he knowingly messaged a minor in late 2021 and early 2022.

The alleged victim is understood to have told ChrisV she was 19-years-old at first but revealed to ChrisV she was actually 17.

Despite taking a step back at first, ChrisV is alleged to have carried on messaging the girl, sending explicit messages on a number of different social media platforms.

Separate screenshots claim the alleged victim tried to contact Cenat and his Twitch team but did not respond in a meaningful way at first.

The alleged victim then decided to post screenshots on an X / Twitter thread with FaZe Clan's 'Your Rage' reaching out to her to say Cenat wanted to get in touch with her.

The alleged victim sent information to Cenat who confirmed ChrisV's phone number is in what was sent to him.

ChrisV has not yet commented on the allegations.

Fans were concerned Cenat actually blew up his streaming room with loads of fireworks in a video with MrBeast, although the latter later confirmed it was performed on a set in an exact scale replica of Cenat's room.

He issued an apology back in May after being punished for the New York riot incident in 2023 where chaos ensued after he decided to do a giveaway of PS5 consoles.

Cenat was also briefly banned on Twitch in April 2023 for "a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service" for, according to Dexerto, "repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA".

He said he'd been kicked off the platform in a Twitter post which simply read: "BANNED."

That was the fifth time he'd been banned on the streaming platform.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.