The next stop in Kanye West's campaign trail in promoting antisemitic conspiracy theories and sharing his love for Hitler, is Proud Boys' founder Gavin McInnes' podcast.

West, 45, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, 24, joined McInnes, 52, for an interview on Censored.TV, McInnes' far-right video platform.

McInnes claims he wanted to speak with West to "prevent Ye West from becoming an antisemite or a nazi" in his interview entitled The Ye Interview.

In the 45-minute interview, which aired Tuesday, McInnes asked West about praising Hitler and downplaying the severity of the Holocaust seemingly in an attempt to spin West's harmful rhetoric.

However, West has made himself clear - he has no problem being associated with nazis or Adolf Hitler.

Proclaiming love for all people, West called on Jewish people to "forgive Hitler today."

"Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love," West said. "You can't force your pain on everyone else, Jewish people forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. And stop trying to force it on other people, goodnight."

McInnes, while comparing West's rhetoric to that of something "punk rock", asked West if he thought his rhetoric was bad for his presidential campaign.

West said he believes it is "awesome for a presidential campaign."

The rapper's comments come after West declared his love for Hitler on Alex Jones' podcast last week. Seemingly, Jones tried to pursue West to revoke his antisemitic comments.

West's relentless commentary continued while speaking to McInnes on his show.

In his rant, West also blamed Jewish people for Hitler's bad reputation, compared the Holocaust to abortion, and continued to spread the conspiracy theory that "Jewish people control the majority of the media."

