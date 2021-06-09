Kanye West and Irina Shayk are reportedly dating—and Twitter reacts

Kanye West seems to be moving on from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian—with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk.

She and the rapper were seen in Provence, France, on his 44th birthday on Tuesday.

They were reportedly all smiles and strolling around a luxury boutique hotel with some friends and with themselves, which looked like what a couple would do.

According to TMZ, they are, without a doubt, romantically together, but other sources are still not entirely clear on how serious they are right now.

This news comes just as Kardashian and other family members wished him a public “Happy Birthday.”

“Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!”, Kardashian wrote.

This is quite an interesting development because it hasn’t even been a full four months since Kardashian filed for divorce, and now it appears that Kanye has a new flame.

Despite Kardashian being the first to submit the divorce papers after she and West seemed to drift apart, she doesn’t seem to be taking the next step by putting herself out there into the dating scene.

At least not in public for all to see yet.

Kardashian has also been quite vocal about her split from West on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, saying that she feels like a failure for the demise of her relationship. Ye, on the other hand, has been mostly quiet about the divorce. This does speak volumes, though.

People on Twitter took to the platform to voice their shock and interest in the newfound romance between West and Shayk. Check out some of the reactions below.

West and Shayk aren’t strangers as they have a professional history with one another. She has modeled for Yeezy, walking on the runway sporting his signature line at a fashion show in Paris.

West also name-dropped her in his song, “Christian Dior Denim Flow,” featuring Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks & Ryan Leslie.

West has four children with Kardashian: daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Shayk has one child, a daughter named Lea De Seine, 3, with actor Bradley Cooper.