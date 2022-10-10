Musician and fashion designer Kanye West is having quite the week.

Within seven days, West, also known as Ye, has managed to land himself a suspension from Twitter and Instagram due to accusations of anti-Semitic and racist posts.

The rapper is well-known for causing a storm on social media as he did earlier this year when he attacked his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her former boyfriend Pete Davidson.

But this week seemed to be the last straw after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and verbally attacking Jewish people on Twitter.

Here's a timeline of West's actions this week.

West debuts 'White Lives Matter' t-shirt

Monday, 3 October

At Paris Fashion Week, the rapper initially sparked controversy by debuting a t-shirt that read 'White Lives Matter'.

Several photos from the event showed Black models wearing the shirt. Additionally, West was pictured alongside right-wing political commentator Candace Owens wearing the shirts.

P. Diddy calls out West on Instagram

Wednesday, 5 October

After attempting to defend West on radio show The Breakfast Club, rapper P. Diddy, whose real is Sean Combs, took to Instagram to make it abundantly clear while he supports West he does not approve of the "White Lives Matter" shirt.

"Don't wear the shirt, don't buy the shirt, don't play with the shirt," Combs said in the video. "It's not a joke."

Adidas says it's re-evaluating it's relationship with West

Thursday, 6 October

In a statement, Adidas, the company who collaborates with West for his fashion line, Yeezy, said it was re-thinking it's relationship with him following the t-shirt design.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review," the company wrote in a statement. "We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period."

West defends himself on Tucker Carlson Tonight

Later that evening, West joined right-wing Fox News host Tucker Carlson on his show to defend his t-shirt.

The rapper claimed he felt his life had been threatened while wearing the shirt.

In the interview, West also called out musician Lizzo for promoting being "unhealthy" and said his ex-wife had a 'close relationship' with the Clintons, among other things.

West suggests P. Diddy is being controlled by Jewish people

Friday 7, October

In a now-deleted post, West shared screenshots of a text conversation between himself and Combs on Instagram in which he seemingly accused Combs of being under the 'influence' of Jewish people.

"Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," West texted combs. "I told you this was war."

The American Jewish Committee condemned West's actions saying the rants had "dangerous" "anti Semitic undertones"

The posts were later deleted by Meta, Instagram's parent company for violating it's rules.

Instagram restricts West's account

Shortly after posting, West's Instagram account was restricted.

After his account was locked, the rapper decided to move to Twitter to share his thoughts. The last time the rapper was active on the social media platform was November 2020 during the presidential election.

West calls out Mark Zuckerberg

Saturday, 8 October

West called out Meta co-founder and CEO Zuckerberg for restricting his Instagram account. The rapper tweeted a photo of himself and Zuckerberg seemingly singing together asking why he kicked him off Instagram .

West spotted with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú



PageSixshared photos of West with model Nalú leaving a restaurant in Santa Monica, California Saturday evening.



It is unclear what the relationship between the two is but Nalú posted photos wearing Yeezy shades and sporting a "2024" hat that West tweeted.

West makes anti-Semitic tweets

Sunday, 9 October

In the early hours of Sunday morning, West tweeted indicating he planned to attack Jewish people.

He wrote he would "go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE" when he awoke in the morning and added that he "can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also."

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote in the deleted tweet.

Shortly after he tweeted, "who you think created cancel culture?"

Twitter locks West's account

Monday, 10 October

By Monday, a spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that the platform had locked West's account for an undisclosed amount of time for violating the rules and taken down the tweet.

