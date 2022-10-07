Kanye West blasts media promoting Lizzo's 'unhealthy' weight

Kanye West has blasted the media (and Lizzo) for perpetuating the idea that being obese is the 'goal'.

The rapper was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson over his White Lives Matter t-shirt controversy, when he went off on the tangent.

“When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it... the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s actually unhealthy," he says.

"It’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

