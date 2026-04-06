Pressure continues to mount on Wireless Festival to drop its headliner Kanye West – now known as Ye – from this year’s event, given the rapper’s past scandals surrounding antisemitism, which has seen him express his love for Adolf Hitler, brand himself a Nazi, release a song called 'Heil Hitler' and use his website to sell T-shirts with swastikas on them.

In February last year, he took to X/Twitter to state that “after further reflection I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi”, and in January this year, he took out an ad in the Wall Street Journal apologising for his past remarks.

“One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments - many of which I still cannot recall - that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though.

“I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he said.





On Monday, Sky News reported that it understands Rockstar Energy has withdrawn its sponsorship of Wireless, while PayPal will no longer appear in future promotional materials for the event.

It comes after Pepsi and Diageo – owner of the Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan drinks brands – dropped their sponsorship of Wireless last week.

The festival has also come under fire in the political arena, too, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it was “deeply concerning” that the musician had been booked for the event, and Bridget Philipson, the education secretary, telling ITN that Ye’s past comments were “completely unacceptable and absolutely disgusting”.

Both the Conservatives (via shadow home secretary Chris Philp) and the Liberal Democrats (via leader Ed Davey) have called on Shabana Mahmood, the home secretary, to block Ye from entering the country.

According to the Press Association, the musician’s permission to enter the UK is currently under review.

Wireless is yet to respond publicly to the backlash and loss of sponsors.

A second presale of tickets to the festival is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 12pm BST, with the event itself happening in London's Finsbury Park in July.

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