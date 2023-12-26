Kevin Spacey is joined by Tucker Carlson in strange Christmas message

Kevin Spacey has revived his wince-inducing holiday tradition of sharing a message on Christmas Eve – and this time he's been joined by disgraced Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

Spacey, 64, hit a career peak in the 2010s when he played the ruthless politician Frank Underwood in House Of Cards.

But the Oscar winner faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017, and hasn't appeared in much since then.

In the past, he has recorded Christmas messages on various topics, including suicide awareness.

This year took a different turn, with right wing media personality Carlson joining him for an "interview".

(Left) Kevin Spacey and (right) Tucker Carlson in the new video released on Christmas Eve YouTube/The Tucker Carlson Interview

The clip at times takes some pretty weird turns, with Spacey slipping in and out of fiction and reality, making reference to how they have both been judged by the public.

Adopting Underwood's southern drawl, Spacey says the US is “mired in so much contradiction and confusion.”

About halfway through, Carlson says the two have “something in common”.

“Oh yes, we both got canned by our network.”



Spacey was dropped by Netflix after the allegations surfaced, while Carlson was cut from Fox News in April.

He said: “It is bizarre that they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone – allegations that have now been proven false.

“Because I don’t think there’s any question; Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground.”



Spacey was found not guilty of sexually assaulting four men at a trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court in July.



Carlson was reportedly dropped from Fox for sending racist and misogynistic messages behind the scenes.

Tucker has previously claimed that he was let go from the network because they “agreed” to take him off air as a “condition” of a settlement with voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems.

Fox News agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800m to settle a lawsuit over how the network reported that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, a baseless and false claim which is also touted by supporters of former president Donald Trump.

“We are far too close to having a bean bag chair in the Oval Office; we’ve coddled everybody,” Spacey – or Underwood – tells Carlson.

“Okay, you think you’re a rabbit, that’s fine, but let me tell you something: you sure as hell aren’t gonna see someone walking through my White House in bunny ears and a tail unless it’s Easter.”

