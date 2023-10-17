Kevin Spacey receives standing ovation at Oxford lecture on cancel culture

New video footage shows the moment Kevin Spacey received a standing ovation at Oxford University at a lecture on cancel culture.

The actor performed a five-minute scene from Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens, which is about a wealthy man who loses all of his money, and no longer wants to be known by his friends.

The idea for the lecture came off the back of Sir Roger Scruton being fired as a government adviser over a misquote before later being reinstated.

It's the first time Spacey has performed on stage since being acquitted of sexual assault.

