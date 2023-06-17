Khloe Kardashian defended after trolls mock "weird vein'' in new bikini pics

Fans of Khloe Kardashian have defended the reality star against trolls “body shaming” her over a new bikini pic.

Kardashian shared an image with her 309 million Instagram followers. It showed her in a gold bikini with the image taken from her behind her, revealing her bottom. She was captured on a beach with the waves and blue sky ahead of her.

The picture was taken as part of an advertising campaign for her own Good American apparel brand which recently partnered with the brand Body Glove on a new swimwear range.

In another picture, the reality star posed laying on top of a surfboard and in a clip, she emerged from a swimming pool wearing the same gold bikini.

But, it was the image baring her bottom that caught the eye as some Instagram users launched nasty comments at the star.

One Instagram user asked, “What’s with the weird vein on your tush?!” leading to a whole host of others making unsolicited comments about Kardashian’s appearance.

Another fan hit back: “What vein? Even if there was a vein, which there isn’t. What’s wrong with a vein? Since when do we control or tell veins in our body where to go and not to go?”

Others also came to the defence of the star, with someone asking “What’s with the body shaming?”

Kardashian has been known to hit back at trolls who have commented on her social media posts, previously giving the best one-world response to someone who asked, “Do you miss your old face?”.

